Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.