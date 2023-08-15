Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Money Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 55,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,904,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 37.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.58. The stock had a trading volume of 123,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,506. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.66. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.
About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Invest in Social Media
- On Holding Slips Into A More Comfortable Price Point
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.