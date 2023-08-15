Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $3.31 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth $3,222,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 48,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 7,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.2 %

EMR traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $99.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $4,367,568.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.