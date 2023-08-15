Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $4.69 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $4,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,816,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $990,387,000 after buying an additional 246,347 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $153,234,000 after acquiring an additional 51,290 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after purchasing an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,054,000 after purchasing an additional 282,532 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,119,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,484,000 after purchasing an additional 229,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CHRW traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.56. 145,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,248,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.