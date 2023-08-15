Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $5.63 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in Intel by 173.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 21.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Intel by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $290,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel Dividend Announcement

INTC stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.36. 6,419,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,698,309. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.94. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

