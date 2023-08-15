Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $7.14 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 17.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,254 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 681,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,214,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in General Mills by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 98,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 23,446 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its stake in General Mills by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 50,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,531. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.20 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

