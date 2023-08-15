Pamela Esposito Sells 1,400 Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) insider Pamela Esposito sold 1,400 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,436 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pamela Esposito also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Monday, July 10th, Pamela Esposito sold 20,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $431,600.00.

Replimune Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 490,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,433. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.66. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $29.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 17.06, a quick ratio of 17.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Replimune Group

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on REPL

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.