Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.73

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.73 and last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 38909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FNA

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Paragon 28

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.13 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $127,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,051.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas P. Schnettler sold 6,900 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $127,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,051.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Wright sold 6,800 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $126,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,829.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Paragon 28 by 838.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Free Report)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.