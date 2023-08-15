Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Short Interest Update

Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 117,500 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 98,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,175.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $950.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Partners Group

Partners Group Price Performance

Partners Group Company Profile

OTCMKTS:PGPHF remained flat at $1,116.38 on Tuesday. Partners Group has a 1 year low of $753.75 and a 1 year high of $1,154.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,010.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.62.

(Get Free Report)

Partners Group Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct, secondary, and primary investments across private equity, private real estate, private infrastructure, and private debt. The firm also makes fund of funds investments. It seeks to invest in distressed, special situations, later stage, mature, early venture, mid venture, late venture, industry consolidation, buyouts, recapitalizations, emerging growth, and seed capital.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.