Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in July

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pathward Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $489,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the first quarter worth $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the second quarter worth $47,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.06. 62,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,159. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30. Pathward Financial has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $60.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Further Reading

