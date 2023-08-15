Paul John Smith Sells 631 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) insider Paul John Smith sold 631 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.77, for a total value of $347,535.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,035.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Paul John Smith sold 1,178 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.55, for a total value of $661,505.90.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Paul John Smith sold 519 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $283,877.43.

On Friday, August 4th, Paul John Smith sold 580 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.40, for a total value of $327,352.00.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $559.60. The stock had a trading volume of 830,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,902. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.01 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $562.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $497.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ServiceNow by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,630,812,000 after purchasing an additional 158,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ServiceNow by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after purchasing an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,452,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,728,956,000 after purchasing an additional 499,675 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded ServiceNow from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.38.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

