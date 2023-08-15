PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up approximately 1.4% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Edward Jones lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

PayPal Stock Down 3.4 %

PYPL stock traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 8,945,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,355,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.16. The company has a market capitalization of $67.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

