PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PayPal by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,849,000 after buying an additional 1,995,271 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after purchasing an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,794,620 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $1,022,333,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,016,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,064,433,000 after purchasing an additional 417,836 shares during the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,852,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,433,933. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.16. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

