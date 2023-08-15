PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,467,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,300 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.7% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of PepsiCo worth $996,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after purchasing an additional 267,641 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,008,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,427 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $2,519,707,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.20. 794,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,652,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.98 and a 1-year high of $196.88. The company has a market cap of $250.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.66.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.