Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.
Pershing Square Stock Performance
Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
About Pershing Square
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pershing Square
- How to Invest in Social Media
- 3 Growing Cannabis Stocks Ready To Bloom
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Will Meta’s Pullback Offer Buy Point After AI-Driven Surge?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Now the Time to Place Your Bets on MGM Resorts?
Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.