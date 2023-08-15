Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (PSHZF) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on September 15th

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1307 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th.

Pershing Square Stock Performance

Shares of PSHZF traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.04. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,790. Pershing Square has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About Pershing Square

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

