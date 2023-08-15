Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.
Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).
