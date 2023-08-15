Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given New GBX 85 Price Target at Barclays

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 90 ($1.14) to GBX 85 ($1.08) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Petrofac from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 105 ($1.33) in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Petrofac Price Performance

About Petrofac

Shares of POFCY stock remained flat at $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 170 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,022. Petrofac has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.49 and its 200-day moving average is $0.46.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

