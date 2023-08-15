Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 207,300 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the July 15th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,073.0 days.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 720 ($9.13) to GBX 680 ($8.63) in a research note on Monday, August 7th.
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
