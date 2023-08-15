Pictet Asset Management SA Acquires 113,226 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,881,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 113,226 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 3.28% of Allegion worth $307,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Allegion by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,035,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $426,038,000 after purchasing an additional 227,955 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Allegion by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,288,874 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after acquiring an additional 231,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,024,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,433,000 after acquiring an additional 24,162 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Allegion by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 972,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,332,000 after acquiring an additional 90,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Allegion by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 945,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,581,000 after acquiring an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone purchased 17,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Shares of ALLE stock traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.75. 545,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,086. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. Allegion plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $912.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

