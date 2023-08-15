Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,644 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.81% of Eaton worth $555,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETN. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 12,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in Eaton by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 2,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,034,534. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $129.85 and a 1 year high of $225.76. The firm has a market cap of $86.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.86.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,823.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.93, for a total transaction of $367,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total value of $2,173,830.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,831 shares of company stock worth $2,935,911. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Eaton from $201.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eaton from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.08.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

