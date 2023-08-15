Pictet Asset Management SA Has $278.72 Million Stock Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 5.42% of Five9 worth $278,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in Five9 by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 31,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,557 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 2.4 %

FIVN traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.24. 509,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,367. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $114.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.79.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Five9

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.