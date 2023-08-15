Pictet Asset Management SA Has $285.93 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,241,174 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 469,245 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $285,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.48 on Tuesday, hitting $111.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,135,673. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $152.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $124.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.