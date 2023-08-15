Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 86,640 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,640 shares during the period. Synopsys comprises 1.4% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 1.89% of Synopsys worth $1,110,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys by 29.9% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in Synopsys by 16.1% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 71,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,465,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Synopsys by 15.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total value of $1,713,293.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $833,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,964 shares of company stock valued at $60,784,338. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $467.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNPS

Synopsys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $437.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,719. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.00 and a fifty-two week high of $468.03. The company has a market capitalization of $66.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $400.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.