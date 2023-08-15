Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,227,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487,202 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $474,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 77.3% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 273 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.03. 1,270,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,229. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.48 and its 200-day moving average is $105.66. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.02. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $124.88.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Further Reading

