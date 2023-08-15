Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 1,954,240 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,444,418 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,954,240 shares during the quarter. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.85% of UBS Group worth $621,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in UBS Group by 192.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in UBS Group by 120.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 36.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of UBS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,347,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,425. UBS Group AG has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $23.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

