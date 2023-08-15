Pictet Asset Management SA Sells 290,164 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Pictet Asset Management SA lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,367,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290,164 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $267,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,400,818. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.99. The company has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FI. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.20.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

