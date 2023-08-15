Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,294,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,253,027 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.86% of PG&E worth $344,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 1,152.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PCG traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,463,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,731,189. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $16.71. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.28.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG&E

About PG&E

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.