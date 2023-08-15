Pioneer Power Solutions’ (PPSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.68% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Pioneer Power Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PPSI opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.67 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.38.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 9.65% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 8,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 21,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

