Polymath Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One Polymath token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000491 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $133.08 million and approximately $77,994.00 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.13625779 USD and is up 0.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $72,446.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

