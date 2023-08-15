Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Powell Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Powell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %
Powell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.43%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Powell Industries
In other Powell Industries news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $29,115.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,131. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John David White sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $29,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,131. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Milburn E. Honeycutt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $974,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,884,442.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Powell Industries by 31.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Powell Industries by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Powell Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 625,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after buying an additional 30,476 shares during the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Powell Industries Company Profile
Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.
