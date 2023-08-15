Powell Investment Advisors LLC Buys 286 Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,810 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 323.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 30,301 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 613.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,748,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,579,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,872 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 325.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CQP. Wolfe Research downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Corey Grindal sold 7,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $351,318.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.30. The company had a trading volume of 59,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,956. The firm has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.58. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $42.96 and a 52-week high of $62.08.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 174.10% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. It owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG production terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

