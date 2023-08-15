Powell Investment Advisors LLC Invests $353,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 1.1 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 705,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,325,622. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.16. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

