Powell Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 358 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Powell Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.11. 130,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.27.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

