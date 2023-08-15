Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 329,015 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,989,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 329,015 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Schlumberger worth $245,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 611.7% during the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total value of $457,867.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,832.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock worth $3,801,485. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $59.51 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $84.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

