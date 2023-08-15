Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 8,631 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,509,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,631 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.36% of Chubb worth $293,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $619,661,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chubb by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,611,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,429,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,764 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1,476.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after purchasing an additional 936,015 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $201.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares in the company, valued at $32,618,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,093.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,494,018 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.