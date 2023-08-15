Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,320 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,660 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.34% of Gartner worth $346,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 635 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Gartner by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 12,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,170,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.78, for a total transaction of $316,463.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,914 shares in the company, valued at $16,381,196.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.80, for a total value of $148,596.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,170,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,581 shares of company stock valued at $6,405,288 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $361.00.

IT opened at $338.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $272.58 and a fifty-two week high of $377.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $349.56 and a 200 day moving average of $333.02.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a return on equity of 310.25% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

