Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $238.38 Million Stock Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,773,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,157 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $238,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 788.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,136,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50,991 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,640,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,375,000 after buying an additional 166,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth about $294,441,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on YUMC. TheStreet raised Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $55.11 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.58 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $59.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.55.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 29.38%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

