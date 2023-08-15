Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,362,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $376,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Windle Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% during the first quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 40,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 50,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.5% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 16.2% during the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock opened at $152.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

