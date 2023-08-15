Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 118,542 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,998,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 118,542 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 0.9% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Alphabet worth $1,247,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,432.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 378,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,816,952. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $131.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $134.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

