Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 69,104 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,305,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,104 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 2.17% of Hyatt Hotels worth $257,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in H. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,062,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $506,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,196,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,789,000 after acquiring an additional 176,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $117.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.89. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Cuts Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

