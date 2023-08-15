Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET) Short Interest Up 14.0% in July

Principal Quality ETF (NASDAQ:PSET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Quality ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Principal Quality ETF by 443.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Principal Quality ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Principal Quality ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Principal Quality ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,210,000.

Get Principal Quality ETF alerts:

Principal Quality ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PSET stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758. The company has a market cap of $36.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a 200-day moving average of $53.51. Principal Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $58.16.

Principal Quality ETF Cuts Dividend

Principal Quality ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The Principal Quality ETF (PSET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund utilizes a proprietary quantitative model to actively invest in large- and mid-cap companies that are perceived to exhibit higher quality, growth potential, and pricing power. PSET was launched on Mar 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.