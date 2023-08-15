ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Acquired by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,730,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,074,000 after buying an additional 530,757 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 10,804,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,195,000 after buying an additional 130,031 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,697,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,100,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,827,000 after purchasing an additional 575,544 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,674,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,531 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 stock opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.72. ProShares Short S&P500 has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $17.71.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.