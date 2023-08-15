ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 234.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,501 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $367,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 407.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology by 53.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $20.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,036. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $27.42.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Announces Dividend

About ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.0214 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

