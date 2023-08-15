PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives $160.46 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.46.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PTC from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PTC from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Shares of PTC opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. PTC has a 52-week low of $101.82 and a 52-week high of $152.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares in the company, valued at $830,272,923.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.10, for a total transaction of $112,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,773.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,322 shares of company stock valued at $10,050,908. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

