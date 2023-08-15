Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 19.5% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 12,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,493 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $1,314,000. SWS Partners purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth about $883,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $377.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock worth $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.0 %

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $308.25. The company had a trading volume of 531,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,636. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.22. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.07 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

