Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $751,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,660 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of JEPQ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. The stock had a trading volume of 688,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,988. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $39.61 and a one year high of $49.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

