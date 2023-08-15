Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 57 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 5.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.57. 403,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $541.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $512.39. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16. The company has a market cap of $248.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COST. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

