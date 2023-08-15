Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Pyxis Tankers Price Performance

Shares of PXSAW stock remained flat at $1.05 on Tuesday. Pyxis Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pyxis Tankers

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pyxis Tankers stock. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Pyxis Tankers

we are an emerging pure-play owner of a modern fleet of product tankers engaged in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. we are focused on growing our fleet of medium range product tankers, which provide operational flexibility and enhanced earnings potential due to their “eco” features or modifications.

