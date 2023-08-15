Qtum (QTUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $30.93 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 15th. Qtum has a market cap of $254.80 million and approximately $30.93 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.43 or 0.00008344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,826.79 or 0.06266332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00040443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00020441 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00027736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00013127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.