Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Shares Purchased by Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Quipt Home Medical worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QIPT. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the first quarter valued at $3,301,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 98.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 734,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 364,607 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 56.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 951,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 345,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 116,772 shares in the last quarter. 30.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QIPT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.49. 50,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,633. Quipt Home Medical Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $7.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $230.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.25 and a beta of 0.65.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 0.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

