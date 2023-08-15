Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, an increase of 16.6% from the July 15th total of 25,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPID traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $0.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,511. The stock has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid Micro Biosystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 113,940.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 558,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,636,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 245,098 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 103,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

