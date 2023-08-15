Raymond James Lowers QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Price Target to $110.00

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Raymond James from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 44.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.17.

QDEL stock opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.66. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 115.67 and a beta of 0.27.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 375,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,076,000 after purchasing an additional 51,238 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

